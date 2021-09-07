ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Jonathan Caleb Reynolds

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Jonathan Caleb Reynolds is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever. Jonathan is a senior at Harlan County High School where he has a 4.0 GPA. Jonathan was selected as a Henry Clay Scholar for the Summer of 2021, a member of the BETA club, a National Honors Society Officer.

Jonathan is on track to become the 2022 Valedictorian for Harlan County High School.

Jonathan will also have 30 hours of dual credit by the time he completes high school and is also a member of the First Priority Club.

