ARH to host ‘Pray for Appalachia Day’

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As COVID-19 resurges across the nation, Appalachian Regional Healthcare is planning to host an event to try to lift spirits.

On Friday at noon, ARH will have volunteer chaplains leading prayer for team members, patients and communities outside of ARH facilities, calling the event “Pray for Appalachia Day.”

“We are extending this invitation to anyone, no matter their religious beliefs, we believe very strongly in the power of prayer, and there are thousands in Appalachia who need to be lifted up in prayer,” said Melissa Cornett, Executive Director of Corporate Communications.

Sam Stacy, the Director of Chaplain Service is coordinating the event.

