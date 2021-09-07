AP Top 25: Georgia jumps to No. 2 behind Tide; UCLA moves in

(AP) - Kentucky remains unranked but did receive four votes to make the Top 25. Six SEC teams as well as future members Oklahoma and Texas are ranked in the Top 25 this week.

Georgia has moved up three spots to No. 2 behind Alabama in The Associated Press Top 25 presented by Regions Bank.

That gives the Southeastern Conference the top two teams in the country for the 30th time in the history of the AP college football poll. The Crimson Tide strengthened its hold on No. 1. It received 59 first-place votes, up from the 47 in the preseason poll.

Georgia received the other four first-place votes.

Ohio State moved up to No. 3 and Oklahoma dropped two spots to No. 4. Texas A&M is fifth.

Clemson fell three spots to No. 6 after losing to Georgia.

Here is how the Top 25 looks following the first week of games this season:

1) Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0, SEC) (59 1st Place Votes)

2) Georgia Bulldogs (1-0, SEC) (4 1st Place Votes)

3) Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0, Big Ten)

4) Oklahoma Sooners (1-0, Big 12)

5) Texas A&M Aggies (1-0, SEC)

6) Clemson Tigers (0-1, ACC)

7) Cincinnati Bearcats (1-0, American)

8) Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0, Independent)

9) Iowa State Cyclones (1-0, Big 12)

10) Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0, Big Ten)

11) Penn State Nittany Lions (1-0, Big Ten)

12) Oregon Ducks (1-0, PAC-12)

13) Florida Gators (1-0, SEC)

14) USC Trojans (1-0, PAC-12)

15) Texas Longhorns (1-0, Big 12)

16) UCLA Bruins (2-0, PAC-12)

17) Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-0, Sun Belt)

18) Wisconsin Badgers (0-1, Big Ten)

19) Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0, ACC)

20) Ole Miss Rebels (1-0, SEC)

21) Utah Utes (1-0, PAC-12)

22) Miami (FL) Hurricanes (0-1, ACC)

23) Arizona State Sun Devils (1-0, PAC-12)

24) North Carolina Tar Heels (0-1, ACC)

25) Auburn Tigers (1-0, SEC)

Others receiving votes: TCU 80, NC State 69, UCF 61, LSU 57, Liberty 57, Michigan 52, Oklahoma St. 39, Indiana 37, Michigan St. 28, Nevada 23, Kansas St. 13, Louisiana-Lafayette 12, BYU 10, Boston College 8, Ball St. 7, Maryland 6, UAB 5, Arizona 5, Florida St. 4, Kentucky 3, Army 2, Texas Tech 2, Appalachian St. 1.

