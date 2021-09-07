Advertisement

AP Top 25: Georgia jumps to No. 2 behind Tide; UCLA moves in

Southern Jaguars
Southern Jaguars(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Kentucky remains unranked but did receive four votes to make the Top 25. Six SEC teams as well as future members Oklahoma and Texas are ranked in the Top 25 this week.

Georgia has moved up three spots to No. 2 behind Alabama in The Associated Press Top 25 presented by Regions Bank.

That gives the Southeastern Conference the top two teams in the country for the 30th time in the history of the AP college football poll. The Crimson Tide strengthened its hold on No. 1. It received 59 first-place votes, up from the 47 in the preseason poll.

Georgia received the other four first-place votes.

Ohio State moved up to No. 3 and Oklahoma dropped two spots to No. 4. Texas A&M is fifth.

Clemson fell three spots to No. 6 after losing to Georgia.

Here is how the Top 25 looks following the first week of games this season:

1) Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0, SEC) (59 1st Place Votes)

2) Georgia Bulldogs (1-0, SEC) (4 1st Place Votes)

3) Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0, Big Ten)

4) Oklahoma Sooners (1-0, Big 12)

5) Texas A&M Aggies (1-0, SEC)

6) Clemson Tigers (0-1, ACC)

7) Cincinnati Bearcats (1-0, American)

8) Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0, Independent)

9) Iowa State Cyclones (1-0, Big 12)

10) Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0, Big Ten)

11) Penn State Nittany Lions (1-0, Big Ten)

12) Oregon Ducks (1-0, PAC-12)

13) Florida Gators (1-0, SEC)

14) USC Trojans (1-0, PAC-12)

15) Texas Longhorns (1-0, Big 12)

16) UCLA Bruins (2-0, PAC-12)

17) Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-0, Sun Belt)

18) Wisconsin Badgers (0-1, Big Ten)

19) Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0, ACC)

20) Ole Miss Rebels (1-0, SEC)

21) Utah Utes (1-0, PAC-12)

22) Miami (FL) Hurricanes (0-1, ACC)

23) Arizona State Sun Devils (1-0, PAC-12)

24) North Carolina Tar Heels (0-1, ACC)

25) Auburn Tigers (1-0, SEC)

Others receiving votes: TCU 80, NC State 69, UCF 61, LSU 57, Liberty 57, Michigan 52, Oklahoma St. 39, Indiana 37, Michigan St. 28, Nevada 23, Kansas St. 13, Louisiana-Lafayette 12, BYU 10, Boston College 8, Ball St. 7, Maryland 6, UAB 5, Arizona 5, Florida St. 4, Kentucky 3, Army 2, Texas Tech 2, Appalachian St. 1.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prayers soar from Eagle Field as Johnson Central football coach battles illness
Kentucky’s Office of Unemployment Insurance is unable to determine how much money it still owes...
Unemployment struggles continue for some in Kentucky as $300-a-week extra benefit expires
‘Public health nightmare:’ Lexington doctor reacts to some Labor Day weekend plans
Michael K. Williams attends a gala for "The Public" on day 4 of the Toronto International Film...
Actor Michael K. Williams, Omar on ‘The Wire,’ dead at 54
Recent results suggest that a single dose produces a strong immune system response that lasts...
Early results: Johnson & Johnson vaccine more effective after booster

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2021, file photo, Kentucky head coach John Calipari gestures during the...
Coach John Calipari says he had breakthrough COVID-19 case over the summer, encourages vaccination
Luke Fortner
UK Football player named co-offensive lineman of the week
Appalachian Hospice & Home Care Health Services
Top 5 Plays - High School Football Week 3
Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top Ten after week three