Advertisement

Anti-violence advocate hopes resources from mayor’s proposal can help combat gun violence

The third shooting happened at the corner of Short and Mill Streets.
The third shooting happened at the corner of Short and Mill Streets.(WKYT)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Over the weekend, Lexington police responded to at least four shootings. Two of them were downtown, and in the same intersection, just 24 hours apart.

Officers responded to the intersection of Short and Mill streets around 2:30 Saturday morning. They say a man and a bystander were shot. Then around the same time Sunday morning, they were back in the same area after another man was shot.

Logan Avritt, an anti-violence advocate who leads the youth group, M.A.D.E is hoping to see some serious change.

“Now is the time that we have to be revolutionary with it,” Avritt says. “There’s no right way. There’s never been one right way. We gotta try whatever we can try.”

Avritt says teens and young adults need resources to keep them off the streets and out of environments that lead to violence.

Just last week, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton announced a proposal that would use some of the city’s remaining American Rescue Plan funds to address violence.

The proposal includes $350,000 over three years to support the Safety Net violence prevention program. She has also proposed increased funding for the One Lexington violence prevention program, and funds for bonuses for employees who worked the frontlines during the pandemic, including police.

“I mean if she’s going to give out the resources to the programs, then I’m happy,” said Avitt. “That’s a blessing.”

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prayers soar from Eagle Field as Johnson Central football coach battles illness
Kentucky’s Office of Unemployment Insurance is unable to determine how much money it still owes...
Unemployment struggles continue for some in Kentucky as $300-a-week extra benefit expires
Michael K. Williams attends a gala for "The Public" on day 4 of the Toronto International Film...
Actor Michael K. Williams, Omar on ‘The Wire,’ dead at 54
‘Public health nightmare:’ Lexington doctor reacts to some Labor Day weekend plans
Recent results suggest that a single dose produces a strong immune system response that lasts...
Early results: Johnson & Johnson vaccine more effective after booster

Latest News

Tanker overturned
Overturned tanker leaking 3,000 gallons of diesel fuel
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Searching for Summer Wells: AMBER Alert timeline
Health leaders continue push for vaccinations as COVID-19 cases continue to increase
100th anniversary of the Battle of Blair Mountain celebrated on Labor Day
Labor Day celebration honors the Battle of Blair Mountain