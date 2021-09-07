Another gorgeous day ahead, rain chances return by Wednesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We stay mostly sunny and dry this afternoon, but rain chances return by Wednesday as a cold front sweeps through the mountains.

Today through Wednesday

Another gorgeous day is in store across the mountains. We stay dry under mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will top out in the mid-80s.

Into tonight, clouds will start to increase across the area. A stray shower is possible, but most of us remain dry. We stay under partly cloudy skies with low temperatures dipping down into the mid-60s.

A cold front begins to move through the region on Wednesday. We stay under a mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers and storms possible during the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures top out in the upper-70s to lower-80s. It will be a breezy day with wind gusts as high as 15 mph possible.

Behind the Front

Once this cold front passes, cooler, drier air settles into the mountains.

Sunshine returns in full force on Thursday. We stay dry with high temperatures topping out in the mid-to-upper-70s. Low temperatures could be on the chilly side as we dip down into the low-to-mid-50s.

The forecast doesn’t change much on Friday. We stay dry under mostly sunny skies. Highs top out in the upper-70s with lows falling into the mid-50s.

The Weekend

The weekend is looking warm and dry across the mountains.

We stay under mostly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday.

High temperatures will be warmer. We top out in the mid-to-upper-80s on both days with lows falling into the low-to-mid-60s.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.