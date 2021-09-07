Advertisement

40th annual Festival of the Horse returning to Georgetown this weekend

This weekend, downtown Georgetown will be filled with live music, games, food and more as they kick off their annual Festival of the Horse.(WKYT)
By Adam Burniston
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - This weekend the streets of Georgetown will be full of activities as the 40th anniversary of the Festival of the Horse gets underway.

After having to cancel last year due to the pandemic, Mayor Tom Prather is excited for the festival to return while also keeping safety in mind.

“Hopefully we can return with a balance that includes both safety and an awareness of the pandemic, but also an ability to come together and celebrate,” Mayor Prather said.

As this year’s Festival of the Horse aligns with the 20th anniversary of September 11th, the Toyota Grand Parade of Horses will be paying special tribute to all first responders and veterans throughout the county.

“These folks have given so much of themselves to our community. It’s just wholly appropriate that our community honors them in this way,” Mayor Prather said.

And while this festival will return some normalcy to the community and the area, Mayor Prather said festival officials are making sure everyone can stay safe during the event.

“We do have physical distance between each of the vendors,” Mayor Prather said. “We’ll ask the vendors to alter their transactions just slightly to make sure that those exchanges are safe. Ask folks to wear a mask where it’s appropriate to do so.”

The main Toyota Grand Parade of Horses will kick off on Main Street in Georgetown at 5 p.m. Saturday.

