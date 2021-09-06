Will Levis among highest-graded Power 5 QBs of Week 1
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Will Levis’ first game as quarterback at Kentucky made ripples beyond Big Blue Nation.
Pro Football Focus named Levis a the third-highest graded Power 5 quarterback of Week 1.
Levis finshied Saturday’s 45-10 win over ULM with 367 yards and four touchdowns, completing 18 of his 26 passes.
Coach Mark Stoops says Levis still has some things to work on.
“Will missed a couple of throws or it was just slightly in front or maybe a couple slightly behind,” said Stoops. “But the operation was good, a few things he could do better. Reading it. There’s always things to improve on but he did many good things but accuracy and maybe a little bit of a touch are things he’s going to continue to work on and he’ll get better.”
UK will kick off SEC play on Saturday against Missouri.
