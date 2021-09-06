Will Levis among highest-graded Power 5 QBs of Week 1

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Will Levis’ first game as quarterback at Kentucky made ripples beyond Big Blue Nation.

Pro Football Focus named Levis a the third-highest graded Power 5 quarterback of Week 1.

Highest-graded Power Five QBs in Week 1:



1. Cade McNamara, Michigan - 93.0

2. Adrian Martinez, Nebraska - 92.3

3. Will Levis, Kentucky - 92.0

4. Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh - 91.2

5. Bo Nix, Auburn - 90.1 pic.twitter.com/eeOKvTI1lq — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 5, 2021

Levis finshied Saturday’s 45-10 win over ULM with 367 yards and four touchdowns, completing 18 of his 26 passes.

Coach Mark Stoops says Levis still has some things to work on.

“Will missed a couple of throws or it was just slightly in front or maybe a couple slightly behind,” said Stoops. “But the operation was good, a few things he could do better. Reading it. There’s always things to improve on but he did many good things but accuracy and maybe a little bit of a touch are things he’s going to continue to work on and he’ll get better.”

UK will kick off SEC play on Saturday against Missouri.

