Advertisement

Will Levis among highest-graded Power 5 QBs of Week 1

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) calls for the snap during the first half of an NCAA college...
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) calls for the snap during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Monroe in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By John Lowe
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Will Levis’ first game as quarterback at Kentucky made ripples beyond Big Blue Nation.

Pro Football Focus named Levis a the third-highest graded Power 5 quarterback of Week 1.

Levis finshied Saturday’s 45-10 win over ULM with 367 yards and four touchdowns, completing 18 of his 26 passes.

Coach Mark Stoops says Levis still has some things to work on.

“Will missed a couple of throws or it was just slightly in front or maybe a couple slightly behind,” said Stoops. “But the operation was good, a few things he could do better. Reading it. There’s always things to improve on but he did many good things but accuracy and maybe a little bit of a touch are things he’s going to continue to work on and he’ll get better.”

UK will kick off SEC play on Saturday against Missouri.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prayers soar from Eagle Field as Johnson Central football coach battles illness
‘Kentucky is in a dangerous place’ : Gov. Andy Beshear urges a safe holiday weekend
The Jararacacussu is one of the largest venomous snakes in South America, and this small snake...
Snake held at reptile zoo helps with COVID research
The Capitol in Frankfort, Kentucky.
Governor Beshear calls Kentucky General Assembly into special session
There are fewer Labor Day sales in 2021 because of supply issues brought on by the pandemic.
Labor Day sales slow as supply shortage is felt worldwide

Latest News

Mark Stoops during his weekly news conference on Labor Day.
Stoops talks improvement, physicality leading up to Missouri game
EKU beats WCU 31-28.
Eastern Kentucky edges W. Carolina 31-28, Hewitt with 3 TDs
Morehead State football.
Johnson throws 5 TDs, helps JMU rout Morehead State 68-10
Kentucky fans cheer Cats to home victory
Big Blue Nation cheers Wildcats to home victory