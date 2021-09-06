Unemployment struggles continue for some in Kentucky as $300-a-week extra benefit expires

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - A key unemployment benefit for millions of Americans is ending Monday.

An extra $300-a-week payment is expiring as some Kentuckians are still struggling to get any unemployment help.

Barbara O’Neill stopped working late last year when the pandemic was surging in Russell County and immediately started the process to get unemployment. Almost a year later, she still cannot get any answers.

She said the only thing she was told was that her claim was under fact finding, and has had no communication of any kind since then. She said she’s reached out to everyone from the attorney general to her congressman, and no answers have been given on whether she qualified for unemployment or when she could expect any kind of payments.

“I have called the help line, the help line was full. They said, ‘do you want to leave your number in the queue,’ I left it in the queue, you get a call back, it’s a recording. They are still overloaded,” O’Neill said.

O’Neill said she has been able to return to work at another job, but it’s only seasonal and she will be out of a job again in October. She fears with federal benefits ending and the pandemic still raging, it’s only going to get worse for her and others.

Despite the federal unemployment benefit ending, people will still receive their state benefits after today.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.