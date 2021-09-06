Advertisement

Top 5 Plays - High School Football Week 3

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are the Top 5 Plays from the third week of mountain football, sponsored by Appalachian Hospice & Home Care Health Services.

No. 5 - Clay County’s Tate Rice touchdown

No. 4 - Pulaski County’s Brysen Duggar to Chandler Godby touchdown

No. 3 - Pikeville’s Blake Birchfield 65-yard touchdown run

No. 2 - East Ridge’s Dylan Burdine hops defense for touchdown

No. 1 - Pineville 30-yard game-winner

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prayers soar from Eagle Field as Johnson Central football coach battles illness
‘Kentucky is in a dangerous place’ : Gov. Andy Beshear urges a safe holiday weekend
The Jararacacussu is one of the largest venomous snakes in South America, and this small snake...
Snake held at reptile zoo helps with COVID research
The Capitol in Frankfort, Kentucky.
Governor Beshear calls Kentucky General Assembly into special session
There are fewer Labor Day sales in 2021 because of supply issues brought on by the pandemic.
Labor Day sales slow as supply shortage is felt worldwide

Latest News

Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top Ten after week three
Mark Stoops during his weekly news conference on Labor Day.
Stoops talks improvement, physicality leading up to Missouri game
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) calls for the snap during the first half of an NCAA college...
Will Levis among highest-graded Power 5 QBs of Week 1
EKU beats WCU 31-28.
Eastern Kentucky edges W. Carolina 31-28, Hewitt with 3 TDs