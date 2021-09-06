Top 5 Plays - High School Football Week 3
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are the Top 5 Plays from the third week of mountain football, sponsored by Appalachian Hospice & Home Care Health Services.
No. 5 - Clay County’s Tate Rice touchdown
No. 4 - Pulaski County’s Brysen Duggar to Chandler Godby touchdown
No. 3 - Pikeville’s Blake Birchfield 65-yard touchdown run
No. 2 - East Ridge’s Dylan Burdine hops defense for touchdown
No. 1 - Pineville 30-yard game-winner
