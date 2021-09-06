Top 5 Plays - High School Football Week 3

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are the Top 5 Plays from the third week of mountain football, sponsored by Appalachian Hospice & Home Care Health Services.

No. 5 - Clay County’s Tate Rice touchdown

No. 4 - Pulaski County’s Brysen Duggar to Chandler Godby touchdown

No. 3 - Pikeville’s Blake Birchfield 65-yard touchdown run

No. 2 - East Ridge’s Dylan Burdine hops defense for touchdown

No. 1 - Pineville 30-yard game-winner

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.