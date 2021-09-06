Stoops talks improvement, physicality leading up to Missouri game

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - One game down, 11 more to go.

UK head coach Mark Stoops said he was pleased with where his team was after a 45-10 win over ULM, but will look to improve against a physical Missouri team.

“Got a lot of respect for (Missouri) Coach Drinkwitz and what Eli does and the way he runs his program,” Stoops said. “Very good team. Making a lot of improvement and we’re going to have to play a lot better this week to beat them”

Stoops: "I didn't like the way...they played more physical than us a year ago....I don't particuarly like that. We have to be much more physical this year." — John Lowe (@JohnLoweWYMT) September 6, 2021

The Wildcats fell to Mizzou 20-10 in Columbia last season, snapping a five-game winning streak in the series.

“I sense they were much more prepared last year than we were and that’s on me,” Stoops said. “I can promise you that’s not going to happen again.”

Among the improvements that Stoops looks to build on is the play of quarterback Will Levis, who passed for 367 yards in the opener.

“Will missed a couple of throws or it was just slightly in front or maybe a couple slightly behind,” Stoops said. “But the operation was good, a few things he could do better. Reading it. There’s always things to improve on but he did many good things but accuracy and maybe a little bit of a touch are things he’s going to continue to work on and he’ll get better.”

Kentucky’s game against Missouri will kick off on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in Lexington.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.