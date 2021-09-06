Perry County animal shelter hosts yard sale

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter (KRRAS) hosted a yard sale on Monday.

“We’ve been seeing people of all ages and all walks of life,” KRRAS Board Member Donna Singleton said.

To take advantage of the holiday traffic, officials set up at the Hiner exit off of Highway 80 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We thought people would be out and we do a yearly yard sale, and we always try to plan something that we couldn’t normally purchase,” Singleton said.

The goal was to raise $400-500 to help construct a new cat room for the shelter.

“Because right now, they’re all in cages. There are so many cats at the animal shelter right now,” Volunteer Angie Ritchie said. “They need a place to get out of the cages and play. So, hopefully we’re going to raise enough money to get, or at least help, get a new room for them.”

Singleton said that they received item donations from several different places.

“We have rescues that we work with up north,” she said. “A lot of items throughout the year because we do a yearly yard sale, they donate and bring down. It has been volunteers, people in the community.”

Ritchie said that despite the holiday weekend, the event still saw a good turnout.

“There’s been a lot of people that have come by specifically to just support the animal shelter and we’ve got a lot of nice stuff,” she said. “There’s still a whole lot of stuff left.”

Singleton said that she is thankful for the community and its involvement.

“We’ll do our part as far as trying to make a better life for them, finding places for them through the rescues, and through adoption but we appreciate the support,” she said.

Singleton emphasized that if people kept showing up, they planned to stay out as long as possible.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.