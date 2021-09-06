Advertisement

Paving work to close lanes in downtown Lexington

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Part of two roads in downtown Lexington will be closed for weeks as part of the Town Branch Commons Trail project.

City leaders said paving work is scheduled to begin Tuesday.

Crews will be milling and paving portions of West Main Street and Vine Street.

The work will take place between Central Bank Center and Quality Street.

Milling will take place during the day and paving will take place at night.

The work is expected to take two weeks to complete.

