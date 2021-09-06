Paving work to close lanes in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Part of two roads in downtown Lexington will be closed for weeks as part of the Town Branch Commons Trail project.

City leaders said paving work is scheduled to begin Tuesday.

🚧 Portions of West Main and Vine will be repaved starting Tuesday, Sept. 7. The work will take place between Central Bank Center and Quality Street over the next two weeks. There will be lane closures for milling during the day, and for paving at night. — City of Lexington Ky (@LexingtonKyGov) September 6, 2021

Crews will be milling and paving portions of West Main Street and Vine Street.

The work will take place between Central Bank Center and Quality Street.

Milling will take place during the day and paving will take place at night.

The work is expected to take two weeks to complete.

