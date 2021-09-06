Nicholas Co. Judge-Executive hopes for flooding aid ahead of special session

NICHOLAS COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear’s call for a special session of the General Assembly on Saturday afternoon included a call to extend Nicholas County’s state of emergency by 30 days.

The wait for federal assistance continues more than a month after unprecedented flooding uprooted families and businesses.

“I totally understand and feel for the citizens that whatever we could do could never be quick enough,” said Steve Hamilton, who serves as judge-executive of Nicholas County.

He called the wait a little frustrating.

“I think it’s getting closer and heading in the right direction, it takes time and patience,” Hamilton said.

In the meantime, Gov. Beshear has called on Kentucky legislature to assist the county with an extension.

“I don’t know that we will necessarily need the extra days,” Beshear said. “But given how hard they’ve been hit, given people’s desire for additional temporary housing...given the insurance companies’ stance towards these individuals which I do not agree with,we just want to have some additional flexibility.”

Hamilton said the extension could absolutely be beneficial, and he was appreciative of the efforts of Beshear’s administration.

“They’ve been more than willing to listen and try to help us in anyway,” said Hamilton.

Hamilton spoke on the county’s most pressing issue right now.

“It would be to get these residents some peace of mind to know where they’re at, what they can do, and that sort of thing,” Hamilton said. “That’s the foremost thing.”

He hopes that that peace of mind will come in the form of aid from FEMA, sooner rather than later.

“I think it’s a team effort and a consensus from all that they’re going to do everything they can for Nicholas County,” said Hamilton.

The special session of the general assembly will begin on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

