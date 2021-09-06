Advertisement

Nicholas Co. Judge-Executive hopes for flooding aid ahead of special session

After devastating flash flooding swept through just over a month ago, Governor Andy Beshear...
After devastating flash flooding swept through just over a month ago, Governor Andy Beshear called on Kentucky legislature to extend Nicholas County's state of emergency.(WKYT)
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLAS COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear’s call for a special session of the General Assembly on Saturday afternoon included a call to extend Nicholas County’s state of emergency by 30 days.

The wait for federal assistance continues more than a month after unprecedented flooding uprooted families and businesses.

“I totally understand and feel for the citizens that whatever we could do could never be quick enough,” said Steve Hamilton, who serves as judge-executive of Nicholas County.

He called the wait a little frustrating.

“I think it’s getting closer and heading in the right direction, it takes time and patience,” Hamilton said.

In the meantime, Gov. Beshear has called on Kentucky legislature to assist the county with an extension.

“I don’t know that we will necessarily need the extra days,” Beshear said. “But given how hard they’ve been hit, given people’s desire for additional temporary housing...given the insurance companies’ stance towards these individuals which I do not agree with,we just want to have some additional flexibility.”

Hamilton said the extension could absolutely be beneficial, and he was appreciative of the efforts of Beshear’s administration.

“They’ve been more than willing to listen and try to help us in anyway,” said Hamilton.

Hamilton spoke on the county’s most pressing issue right now.

“It would be to get these residents some peace of mind to know where they’re at, what they can do, and that sort of thing,” Hamilton said. “That’s the foremost thing.”

He hopes that that peace of mind will come in the form of aid from FEMA, sooner rather than later.

“I think it’s a team effort and a consensus from all that they’re going to do everything they can for Nicholas County,” said Hamilton.

The special session of the general assembly will begin on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prayers soar from Eagle Field as Johnson Central football coach battles illness
‘Kentucky is in a dangerous place’ : Gov. Andy Beshear urges a safe holiday weekend
The Jararacacussu is one of the largest venomous snakes in South America, and this small snake...
Snake held at reptile zoo helps with COVID research
The Capitol in Frankfort, Kentucky.
Governor Beshear calls Kentucky General Assembly into special session
There are fewer Labor Day sales in 2021 because of supply issues brought on by the pandemic.
Labor Day sales slow as supply shortage is felt worldwide

Latest News

The Kentucky Blood Center is thankful for repeat blood donors, calling them everyday heroes....
Lexington man with rare blood antigen donates platelets to help mystery woman
Middle school practice field damaged, petition filed against juvenile
Middle school practice field damaged, petition filed against juvenile
Laurel County Sheriff's Office
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding missing man
Attorney General warns sports fans of ticket scalping
File image
Paving work to close lanes in downtown Lexington