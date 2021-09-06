Advertisement

Middle school practice field damaged, petition filed against juvenile

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 2:35 PM EDT
SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A juvenile petition will be filed following an incident at Summersville Middle School that left a practice field damaged, according to the Summersville Police Department.

Monday, the police department posted a video on its’ Facebook page showing someone driving through the Summerville Middle School’s practice field.

The department says extensive damage was done to multiple properties.

The driver has been identified as a juvenile. The juvenile’s name will not be released, but officers say a juvenile petition will be filed.

