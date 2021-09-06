Manchester Labor Day river float

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Manchester held its first annual river float to celebrate the Labor Day holiday.

Community members gathered at Saltworks boat ramp with floats, paddle boats and kayaks and floated about an hour down the river to Rawlings Stinson Park.

There was a free cookout with hot dogs, chips, and drinks waiting for the floaters at the park.

Manchester Director of Tourism Tim Parks said it was a necessary event due to the pandemic.

“Fellowship is important, love is important, and we need this, we all need this,” he said.

Parks said the event was a great way for people to relax on their day off with family and friends while easily maintaining social distancing outdoors.

“We try to do community events and tourism events just to help our economic impacts for town and build community,” he said.

Parks said they plan to make the event an annual thing.

