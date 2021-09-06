Advertisement

Laurel County Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding missing man

Laurel County Sheriff's Office
Laurel County Sheriff's Office(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Kelsey Deakin
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office announced they are looking for a missing man.

They posted on Facebook Monday afternoon saying Ricky Smallwood, 46, was last seen near Langford Lane off of D Anders Road approximately eight miles west of London at 9 a.m. Sunday morning. He has not been seen since then, however his phone was pinged to Boiling Springs, North Carolina at 10:56 a.m. Monday Morning.

The post also adds he may be driving a tan Chevy Silverado pickup truck with a KY license plate reading “AXB432″.

They ask anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

You can see the full Facebook post below

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prayers soar from Eagle Field as Johnson Central football coach battles illness
‘Kentucky is in a dangerous place’ : Gov. Andy Beshear urges a safe holiday weekend
The Jararacacussu is one of the largest venomous snakes in South America, and this small snake...
Snake held at reptile zoo helps with COVID research
The Capitol in Frankfort, Kentucky.
Governor Beshear calls Kentucky General Assembly into special session
There are fewer Labor Day sales in 2021 because of supply issues brought on by the pandemic.
Labor Day sales slow as supply shortage is felt worldwide

Latest News

A team of 15 from the National Disaster Medical System will help manage the surge in COVID...
NDMS team to help with surge of COVID-19 patients at St. Claire
Wolfe County festival wraps up with a good turnout
Wolfe County festival wraps up with a good turnout
Prayers soar from Eagle Field as Johnson Central football coach battles illness
Cars driving in the Jeep ride for Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss
Hundreds honor Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss and troops killed in Afghanistan