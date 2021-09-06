Labor Day celebration honors the Battle of Blair Mountain

RACINE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The United Mine Workers of America on Monday held their 83rd annual Labor Day celebration.

With the holiday falling around the Battle of Blair Mountain’s anniversary, they decided to plan the event around that historic event.

The Battle of Blair Mountain, which happened 100 years ago in Logan County, was the largest labor uprising in U.S. history.

Back then, thousands of coal miners fought back against officials who were trying to stop them from unionizing.

At the UMWA event on Monday, there were several speakers from unions, along with dozens of people who came out to honor the day.

Many even took their West Virginia history lesson a step further by marching -- just like the coal miners did.

“I was honored to be a part of a group that we retraced some of that history,” said Elaine Harris, a former union worker.

She said it’s a day that should never be forgotten.

Union workers say they encourage others to keep the history of Blair Mountain alive.

