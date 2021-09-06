Dry to begin the week, rain chances return by Wednesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We stay mostly sunny and mostly dry to begin the work week, but a cold front could bring more showers into the area by Wednesday.

Tonight through Tuesday Night

A gorgeous evening is on tap across our area. We stay dry under mostly clear skies. Low temperatures could be on the chilly side as we dip down into the mid-50s, but any outdoor plans look to be in good shape. We will be watching for areas of patchy fog through the overnight hours.

On Tuesday, we remain dry under a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures top out in the lower-80s, so another beautiful day is in store.

Into Tuesday night, we stay under mostly clear skies, but a stray shower can’t be ruled out through the overnight hours. The majority of us stay dry with low temperatures falling into the low-to-mid-60s. Again, we will be keeping an eye out for areas of patchy fog through the overnight hours.

Another Cold Front

Rain chances creep back into the forecast by Wednesday.

We will be watching a cold front move into our area. This will lead to some scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures top out in the upper-70s to lower-80s with lows falling into mid-50s.

Behind the front, another shot of cooler, drier air settles into the mountains.

Extended Forecast

Our forecast is looking pretty good to end the work week and through the weekend.

On Thursday, we stay mostly sunny and mostly dry. High temperatures top out in the mid-to-upper-70s with lows falling into the mid-50s.

This forecast doesn’t change much on Friday. Mostly sunny and dry with highs reaching the upper-70s.

We remain mostly sunny and dry on Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures top out in the low-to-mid-80s with lows in the low-to-mid-60s on both days.

