Cumberland Falls State Park brings in the tourists and the awards

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Cumberland Falls State Resort Park in Corbin is getting some attention.

Kentucky Living magazine named the park the best long weekend getaway destination in the Commonwealth.

As one of 45 State Parks, the tourism officials in Corbin work hard to stand out. With these awards, officials say that hard work is paying off for the region. After a few rough years, officials like Maggy Monhollen, the Director of the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission.

”Numbers were down,” Monhollen said. “Tourism was really in a state of emergency, so to speak.”

She said that Eastern Kentucky is well-positioned to handle the pandemic, however.

”The great thing about Corbin and Cumberland Falls is that it allows people to be in the great outdoors while social distancing and kind of having a feel of safety,” Monhollen explained.

Corbin tourism officials said that Cumberland Falls attracts between 800,000 and 1,000,000 people per year.

Monhollen explained that visitors to the area spend around $60 per day on average, which she believes is helping the local economy recover.

That money also generates tax revenue.

”It goes directly back to the tourism commission, and we utilize that money to advertise, market, run special events for families to be able to come, appreciate and enjoy.”

The Labor Day holiday saw several out of state travelers at the park.

”From Indiana, Ohio [and] Tennessee.” Monhollen added Georgia and North Carolina plates were seen as well.

Monhollen also shared excitement about the magazine recognition.

”I see it doubling our visitation to the park for sure,” she said.

Monhollen added that the difference between 2020 and 2021 for the Tourism industry has been night and day, and she is looking forward to continuing to see people enjoy the great outdoors during the fall.

