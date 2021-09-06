Attorney General warns sports fans of ticket scalping

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is warning consumers to be cautious when purchasing tickets to their favorite sporting events as football season begins and baseball’s postseason approaches.

“There’s perhaps nothing better than rooting on the home team, but consumers must remain vigilant when buying tickets,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Scalpers can sense your passion. It’s crucial that you take your time, ask questions and make sure that you’re dealing with a reputable vendor.”

The Attorney General urged consumers to purchase tickets from the box office or a well-known ticket vendor. Doing so will help ensure the legitimacy of the ticket, while also supporting the team or university.

Those choosing another route should double-check their ticket and remember that an unbelievably good deal may leave the consumer with no ticket at all.

Tips to consider include the following:

RELIABLE VENDOR: Be sure the seller is trustworthy. Seek reviews from friends, family or another trusted source.

IDENTITY THEFT: Ensure the website of any online vendor has the appropriate safeguards to prevent hacking. For instance, the “s” in “https://” signifies a secure connection.

ACCESS & LOCATION: Before purchasing, make sure the seller discloses the seat location and confirms when the ticket is accessible. This could be immediately via online or later by will call or shipment.

FEES: Read the fine print and check for any additional fees.

REFUNDS: Know the refund policy for any unused tickets.

CREDIT CARDS: Payment with a credit card provides the consumer greater ability to dispute any unfair or unauthorized charges.

Policies at West Virginia University, Marshall University and many other venues prohibit the resale and scalping of tickets on the facility’s property. Anyone violating the policy can be asked to leave.

Anyone falling victim to a ticket scam can report the incident to the respective venue, university and/or call the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808, the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239 or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov.

