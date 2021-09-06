Advertisement

100 new COVID cases reported in part of eastern Ky.

One hundred new COVID-19 cases are reported in Boyd County, Kentucky.
One hundred new COVID-19 cases are reported in Boyd County, Kentucky.(CDC)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – One hundred new COVID-19 cases are reported in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center made that announcement Monday, saying the latest cases are from Saturday through Monday.

They range from a 4-month-old girl to a 96-year-old woman. A 24-year-old man is hospitalized.

About 30% of the latest cases involve people 20 and younger.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 6,661 cases in Boyd County, 3,962 which have recovered.

There have been 86 deaths.

