100 new COVID cases reported in part of eastern Ky.

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – One hundred new COVID-19 cases are reported in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center made that announcement Monday, saying the latest cases are from Saturday through Monday.

They range from a 4-month-old girl to a 96-year-old woman. A 24-year-old man is hospitalized.

About 30% of the latest cases involve people 20 and younger.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 6,661 cases in Boyd County, 3,962 which have recovered.

There have been 86 deaths.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.