Wolfe County festival wraps up with a good turnout

CAMPTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Swift Silver Mine Festival wrapped up Sunday.

Beginning Friday, the festival took place on Main Street in Campton. The city hosted a variety of activities including a parade, car show, and live music.

Event Coordinator Paula Bailey said while they had a good turnout, it was nothing compared to previous years.

“We were less when we started planning this but then our numbers got higher, and we were too far into it to cancel at the time,” she said. “So, people that didn’t feel comfortable coming out, they stayed home, and I think that’s what lessened our crowds.

Officials said they wanted to help relive old memories and create new ones.

“It gives an opportunity for people who don’t live in the town anymore to come back in and just reminisce with old friends and family,” Festival Committee Vice President Randall Hendrix said. “Just come out, tour the town, see their old home, and just have a festive event.”

Bailey said despite a decrease in attendance, they still saw a good turnout.

“It’s been good, pretty much good,” she said. “It’s been a lot less than what we’re used to having.”

Hendrix said the committee planned accordingly for this.

“That was to be expected,” he said. “When we were thinking about canceling the event, we looked around and other places were having their events. So, we decided at that point we’d go ahead and have it.”

Members of the committee said they were thankful for the community and its support.

“The committee, we get nothing from this,” Hendrix said. “This is totally for the community, and we didn’t get to have it last year and a lot of people really did miss it. We heard from the community this year that most people still wanted us to have the event.”

Bailey said the festival was happening regardless.

“The show has to go on because once we put the time and the money into it, then we go ahead with it,” she said.

Hendrix said the festival’s biggest moment was yesterday’s performance by Tyler Booth & Asphalt Outlaws.

