Third annual Labor Day Weekend Bash in Knott County kicked off this weekend

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - This three-day event began Friday and will continue until Monday.

The Labor Day Weekend Bash takes place at the Mine Made Adventure Park in Knott County and has brought in more than 700 campers and guests this weekend so far.

“It just kind of makes you feel like that, you know, you can forget about everything that’s going on in the world. It’s just a really relaxing time,” said Jessica Combs, a camper at the weekend bash.

Not only has this event allowed people to enjoy the outdoors, but it has also brought in great revenue for Knott County:

“It’s a big boost for local businesses, a big economic boost, and the county alone, we took in about $18,000 this weekend, so it’s huge for us as well,” said Knott County Judge-Executive Jeff Dobson.

The weekend bash not only draws in folks from all over the Bluegrass, but people from other states have also come down to take part in the festivities. Sue Dean Teague travels from North Carolina with her husband every year to camp out at the park:

“Everybody’s really friendly, really good people. This is our family now,” said Teague.

Dobson said he has even bigger plans for next year, like expanding the camp ground and adding a playground.

“We just wanna accommodate all of the needs and we look forward to bringing all of that stuff to reality so we can keep everyone happy while the time they’re here.”

The next event taking place at Mine Made Park will be the Knott County Fall Horse Trail Ride on September 26th through October 2nd.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.