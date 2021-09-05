Advertisement

‘Take 1 For the Team’ : vaccination clinic to kick off Wednesday in Clay County

(Source: AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Several organizations are coming together to host a series of vaccination clinics in the Clay County area, hoping to make the vaccination process more convenient for those interested.

Wednesday, September 8th, kicks off the first drive-thru vaccination clinic hosted by Volunteers of America, Advent Health, and sponsored by the Kentucky Association of Health Plans. The clinic will take place at Phillips Diversified Manufacturing from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Public Health Director for the Cumberland Valley District Health Department, Christie Green, said she hopes these clinics will take some of the intimidation out of the vaccination process:

“It’s very much about trying to bring vaccines to places where people feel comfortable. People have an opportunity to come to a place they’re familiar with and talk to people that they know who have gotten the vaccine.”

Not only will this event offer a sense of convenience, but those who get vaccinated will be entered in a drawing for $500 or an iPad.

