Sunny Labor Day Forecast

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a gray and soggy Sunday across the mountains, expect dry weather for your Labor Day Monday.

A weak cold front is dropping through the region this Sunday and bringing cloudy skies and rounds of showers. The rain will wrap up overnight setting the stage for some fog to develop as we head into your Labor Day morning. Expect temperatures overnight to drop into the lower 60s.

As the front exits the mountains, high pressure will build back in bringing us sunshine and some mild temperatures. We should see highs near 80 for your Labor Day afternoon. It should be a fantastic day to grill out or hit the lake one last time on this unofficial end of summer.

Our next weather maker arrives on Wednesday, as another weak cold front crosses the Ohio River Valley. This will bring us an increase in clouds and showers on Wednesday. Behind this front, expect some cooler temperatures to end the week with highs in the mid-70s and lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.