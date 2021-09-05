Advertisement

Police: 3 killed, 3 wounded in shooting in DC

Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee, front, speaks after three people were killed and three...
Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee, front, speaks after three people were killed and three others wounded in a Saturday night shooting in Washington, D.C.(Source: WJLA via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - The District of Columbia’s Metropolitan Police Department says three people were killed and three others were wounded Saturday night in a shooting in Northwest Washington.

Information posted on the police department’s Twitter account says the shooting occurred about 7:30 p.m. EDT in the 600 block of Longfellow Street in the Brightwood Park neighborhood.

Police say the injuries of surviving victims treated at area hospitals are not life-threatening.

Police are seeking public assistance in locating a black Honda Accord sedan pictured in a tweet.

