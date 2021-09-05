Advertisement

One dead, one hospitalized after Rowan County UTV crash

File image
(Gray Media)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a side-by-side crashed in Morehead.

According to the Rowan County Coroner, the crash was reported around 11 p.m Saturday on Kentucky 174 west of the Old Haldeman School.

The Coroner said a 39-year-old man had been driving a razor-style UTV when it left the road. He was thrown from the vehicle. The man was taken to the hospital, where he died. His identity has not been released.

A woman riding in the vehicle with him was also taken to the hospital. She is in a trauma center as of now.

Officials are investigating the cause of the crash.

ROWAN COUNTY AUTHORITIES WORKING A FATAL SIDE-BY-SIDE CRASH. Rowan County 911 received a call at 11:02 pm Saturday...

Posted by Rowan County Coroner's Office on Sunday, September 5, 2021
