One dead, one hospitalized after Rowan County UTV crash
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a side-by-side crashed in Morehead.
According to the Rowan County Coroner, the crash was reported around 11 p.m Saturday on Kentucky 174 west of the Old Haldeman School.
The Coroner said a 39-year-old man had been driving a razor-style UTV when it left the road. He was thrown from the vehicle. The man was taken to the hospital, where he died. His identity has not been released.
A woman riding in the vehicle with him was also taken to the hospital. She is in a trauma center as of now.
Officials are investigating the cause of the crash.
