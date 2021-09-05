Advertisement

Miss Kentucky Volunteer Pageant takes place at SKYPAC

Miss Kentucky Volunteer Pageant
Miss Kentucky Volunteer Pageant(Ana Medina)
By Ana Medina
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 12:26 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, the Miss Kentucky Volunteer Pageant took place in Bowling Green for the first time.

The pageant was held at SKYPAC and it is a program for young women who want to get into the arts, there are talent competitions, interviews, among other things.

It also teaches them about getting involved in the community.

Regina Webb a sponsor and the hairstylist of the pageant says “it helps young ladies to have a lot more confidence and you know, we have so many challenges for teen young ladies, and also the Miss young ladies that they challenge, and the more educated and involved that they can be in the community and with people, I think is, just makes them a much stronger person.”

The preliminaries took place on Saturday.

On Sunday they will crown the winner of the Miss Kentucky Volunteer and the Miss Kentucky Teen Volunteer.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Kentucky is in a dangerous place’ : Gov. Andy Beshear urges a safe holiday weekend
Gov. Andy Beshear calls special session for Ky. General Assembly on COVID-19
The Jararacacussu is one of the largest venomous snakes in South America, and this small snake...
Snake held at reptile zoo helps with COVID research
The Capitol in Frankfort, Kentucky.
Governor Beshear calls Kentucky General Assembly into special session
KSP: Floyd County man in critical condition after being shot

Latest News

Businesses discuss pandemic unemployment programs ending in Virginia
There are fewer Labor Day sales in 2021 because of supply issues brought on by the pandemic.
Labor Day sales slow as supply shortage is felt worldwide
File image
One dead, one hospitalized after Rowan County UTV crash
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Searching for Summer Wells: AMBER Alert timeline
Native Kentuckian and United States Navy veteran Gregory Heun is the new leader of AMVETS, a...
Parade honors Navy veteran as first Kentucky AMVETS leader