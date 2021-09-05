Advertisement

Johnson throws 5 TDs, helps JMU rout Morehead State 68-10

The Dukes put up 688 yards of offense and held the Eagles to minus-57 yards rushing.
Morehead State football.
Morehead State football.(Source: Morehead State/WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) - Cole Johnson matched a program record with five touchdown passes, leading second-ranked James Madison in a 68-10 rout of Morehead State on Saturday night in a season opener.

Kaelon Black had 100 yards rushing for the Dukes. Latrele Palmer added 98 yards on the ground with a pair of touchdowns.

The Dukes put up 688 yards of offense and held the Eagles to minus-57 yards rushing.

They also scored a program-best 51 points in the second half. Mark Pappas completed 22 of 41 passes for 243 yards but threw three interceptions for Morehead State.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Dispatch: Person in motorcycle crash dies
KSP: Floyd County man in critical condition after being shot
Gov. Andy Beshear calls special session for Ky. General Assembly on COVID-19
A text message is being sent to Kentuckians claiming to be KYTC and offering a refund for a...
KYTC warn of phishing text scam
Brandon Robinson all smiles after surgery
Brandon Robinson all smiles after surgery

Latest News

EKU beats WCU 31-28.
Eastern Kentucky edges W. Carolina 31-28, Hewitt with 3 TDs
Kentucky fans cheer Cats to home victory
Big Blue Nation cheers Wildcats to home victory
Wildcats beat ULM in home opener
Will Levis leads Wildcats to season-opening win, 45-10
Former Cincinnati Red Johnny Bench attends a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and...
Reds legend tests positive for COVID-19