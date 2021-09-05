Emaciated dog rescued from cave in Harrison County

CORYDON, Ind. (WAVE) - Harrison County Animal Control is currently caring for an emaciated dog who was rescued by a group of cavers at the Dewey Hickman Nature Preserve on Saturday.

The dog, which has been named Dewey, was found by cavers after seeing movement within a pit at the nature preserve Saturday, according to Harrison County Animal Control.

After looking down, the cavers saw Dewey at the bottom of a 30-foot-drop, and rappelled down to rescue him.

The cavers told animal control they believe the dog caught his collar on a branch when falling down the pit, as there were scratch marks discovered halfway down the shaft.

Dewey was said to have wiggled free from the branch and dropped to the bottom of the cave, where rain water collected in an empty turtle shell may have helped Dewey survive.

After being rescued, Dewey was taken home for the night by a member of the community, and called Harrison County Animal Control for assistance.

(Story continues below picture)

Dewey has lost significant weight and is now under veterinary care, Harrison County Animal Control said. (Harrison County Animal Control)

April Breeden, director of the Harrison County Animal Control, said Dewey was taken in on Sunday, and is believed to have been in the cave for more than two weeks.

Dewey has lost significant weight and is now under veterinary care, Breeden said.

Donations are currently being accepted to help fund care for Dewey and other animals at the shelter. Harrison County Animal Control said checks can be dropped off at the shelter or mailed to “3132 Hope Lane, Corydon IN 47112.”

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.