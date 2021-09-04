Will Levis leads Wildcats to season-opening win, 45-10

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After a year of adversity, the Kentucky Wildcats opened their season with a hallmark win over the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

Penn State transfer Will Levis led the charge with four touchdowns and 367 passing yards, breaking the Stoops era record.

Wan’Dale Robinson was responsible for two of Levis’ scores, taking a 33yd pass to the endzone.

Will Levis' fourth TD of the afternoon to Brenden Bates, his career first



ULM 7, UK 38 | 4Q 13:07 — WYMT SportsOT (@SportsOT) September 4, 2021

Next week the Cats host Missouri in their conference opener.

