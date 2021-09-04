Advertisement

Will Levis leads Wildcats to season-opening win, 45-10

Wildcats beat ULM in home opener
Wildcats beat ULM in home opener(WYMT)
By Courtney Layne Brewer and John Lowe
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After a year of adversity, the Kentucky Wildcats opened their season with a hallmark win over the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

Penn State transfer Will Levis led the charge with four touchdowns and 367 passing yards, breaking the Stoops era record.

Wan’Dale Robinson was responsible for two of Levis’ scores, taking a 33yd pass to the endzone.

Next week the Cats host Missouri in their conference opener.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Dispatch: Person in motorcycle crash dies
KSP: Floyd County man in critical condition after being shot
Brandon Robinson all smiles after surgery
Brandon Robinson all smiles after surgery
A text message is being sent to Kentuckians claiming to be KYTC and offering a refund for a...
KYTC warn of phishing text scam
Christian County man guilty of 2015 murder
Attorney General: Kentucky man sentenced to life in prison

Latest News

Former Cincinnati Red Johnny Bench attends a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and...
Reds legend tests positive for COVID-19
WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime September 3, 2021
KHSAA football
Scores from around the Commonwealth from week three of the high school football season
Kizer Slone breaks Knott Co. record
Patriot history: Knott Central quarterback shatters school history