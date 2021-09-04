Advertisement

Race season begins Sunday at Kentucky Downs

horse racing returns to Kentucky Downs
horse racing returns to Kentucky Downs(Ana Medina)
By Ana Medina
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you did not get a chance to experience horse racing back in May, then Franklin, Kentucky may be the spot to visit.

Sunday, September 5, Kentucky Downs will officially bring back horse racing meets.

Ted Nicholson the Vice President of Racing at Kentucky Downs says the first race begins at 12:20 p.m. and the last one will be around 6 p.m.

“We’re really excited about the fact that we’re actually having customers this year because last year we were, we were not able to have regular general admission this year with free general admission, we’re really happy to be able to provide that again this year,” says Nicholson.

Nicholson adds, “We have a whole slew of great grass racing here with probably some of the best horses and jockeys in the country. We will be as far as seating goes, we are sold out in our ticketed areas, but we will have general admission open. We will have tailgating available at the top of the stretch, and there’ll be betting windows and food trucks and all kinds of fun stuff while and in between the races.”

Due to the races being outside, employees are the only ones required to wear a mask.

September 12th is the last day of the races.

For more information click here.

