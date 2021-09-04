Popular festival in Eastern Kentucky wraps up

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Isom Days Festival in Letcher County wrapped up Saturday.

Beginning Wednesday, the festival featured carnival rides, several food booths and vendors, bull riding, and live music to end each day.

“If they want to come out and enjoy and be amongst friends, we definitely invite them,” Festival Committee Vice President Jerry Banks said. “We try to be as cautious and safe as we can be, but we believe it’s an individual choice of that they want to do and how they want to do it.”

Banks said it has been a community tradition that has lasted more than 30 years.

“Give people, especially right now, a chance to get out and see old friends and make some new friends,” he said.

Committee members said the turnout this week has been great.

“I tell you, people want to get out of the house and that’s an option we’re giving them,” Banks said. “We’re not forcing anybody to be here.”

Festival Committee Member Racheal Runyon said they were excited to see anybody attend.

“If they feel like they want to come down here and participate with us, we are more than happy to have them,” she said. “We welcome them with open arms, so, we’re excited to see everybody.”

During the festival, the winner of the committee’s new Georgia Adams Memorial Scholarship was announced.

Runyon said they wanted to honor the committee member who died in 2021.

“She was a part of this committee for 30 plus years,” she said. “Not only was she a committee member, she was a wonderful person, she was a wonderful friend, an awesome mother, a great grandmother.”

Banks adds it was difficult deciding who to give it to.

“It was very difficult trying to sort out who needed it most,” he said. “We did get one winner, but we also got some others that we want to donate a small amount to also.”

Runyon said they wanted to provide a safe environment.

“We encourage each and every person to practice their own safety at their own discretion,” she said.

Runyon said the scholarship was awarded to Summer Madden. She is currently attending Alice Lloyd College.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.