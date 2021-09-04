Parade honors Navy veteran as first Kentucky AMVETS leader

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Saturday, AMVETS members paraded across the Highview neighborhood, celebrating the first man from Kentucky to have the National Commander title.

Native Kentuckian and United States Navy veteran Gregory Heun is the new leader of AMVETS, a national organization for veteran aid.

Highview Fire Department engines joined a caravan of people Saturday morning, waving flags throughout the neighborhood, ending at Post 61 on Smyrna Parkway.

Addressing his supporters, Heun expressed the mixed emotions of having his new role.

“It is overwhelming what I have for this department in terms of emotion,” Heun said. “You all got me to where I am at. I will do everything I can do to make you all proud that I am from Kentucky.”

Since AMVETS was founded in 1944, the organization tries to primarily address the well-being of veterans returning from war.

Heun is expanding on this role, hoping to reduce the rate of suicide among vets.

“We have veterans committing suicide at a rate that is unheard of right now,” Heun said. “That is going to be the forefront of my platform – to make sure veterans get the care that they need.”

Heun added that ultimately he is beholden to every member of AMVETS, and that he wants to hear the needs of all veterans in America.

“For the veterans that having social issues, contact us,” Heun said. “We will provide assistance to guide you into a better place. It’s what we do.”

