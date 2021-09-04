Advertisement

‘Kentucky is in a dangerous place’ : Gov. Andy Beshear urges a safe holiday weekend

(Governor Andy Beshear)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear reminded Kentuckians to stay safe during the Labor Day weekend.

The governor said to wear a mask when you are indoors outside of your home and in crowds.

“Right now Kentucky is in a dangerous place,” he said. “We need to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves and others.”

