Governor Beshear calls Kentucky General Assembly into special session

The Capitol in Frankfort, Kentucky.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is calling the Kentucky General Assembly into a special session as cases of COVID-19 continue to surge across the Commonwealth.

The governor made the announcement Saturday afternoon and said the session will begin Tuesday at 10 a.m.

“Now is the time to act,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “This is one of the most dangerous times we’ve experienced this entire pandemic, with the delta variant burning through Kentucky and taking more of our loved ones and neighbors. It’s also overwhelming more and more of our hospitals and shutting down our schools.”

Gov. Beshear says he and his staff have discussed this with legislative leaders after the aftermath of the state supreme court decision involving the governor’s executive powers. He says lawmakers have been open to conversations.

In his briefing, the governor said he is asking for Kentucky lawmakers to extend a state of emergency until Jan. 15, 2022. He also hopes to tackle issues that include mask mandates, federal relief funds, and executive and cabinet orders.

Call for more NTI days:

A Rowan County teacher is urging lawmakers to address the expansion of NTI days for school districts. During the regular session earlier this year, Kentucky lawmakers capped NTI days at 10 per district. At the time, educators were hopeful that would be enough.

“Our teachers want to teach,” Allison Slone said. “Whatever method, whatever way they can do it, they want to make sure that the learning process continues for our students.”

The governor said Thursday there should be flexibility for individual schools when it comes to NTI.

Slone is also on the Kentucky Board of Education. She told WKYT she hopes lawmakers focus on NTI days and leave the KBE’s mask mandate alone.

By the numbers:

More than 7,840 Kentuckians have died from COVID-19 during the last 18 months, and 69 in the last two days.

Hospitals across the state are at capacity levels not seen before. More than 2,300 Kentuckians are in the hospital with COVID-19, 662 are in intensive care, and 425 are on ventilators.

Gov. Andy Beshear calls special session for Ky. General Assembly on COVID-19