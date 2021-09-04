Advertisement

Former Navy Veteran alongside non-profit honors fallen heroes by running

Running 4 Heroes
Running 4 Heroes(Ana Medina)
By Ana Medina
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 1:47 AM EDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Last week, 13 American heroes fell victim to the takeover by the Taliban in Afghanistan.

In an effort to honor the lives of those 13 service members lost, Chonda Loder decided to do something more.

The Former Navy Veteran is now the director of the non-profit Running 4 Heroes.

She set a goal to run 13 miles for those lives lost.

“It’s hard, it’s really hard. It’s hard not to get emotional, for sure. But someone’s got to do it. And I feel like it’s a way to kind of, I guess give back and not even get back but just show the families that they have an organization that’s there for them,” says Chonda Loder.

The non-profit has three branches and was founded by a 12-year-old.

Zechariah Cartledge who honors all fallen first responders, and nine-year-old Teresa who honors fallen K-9′s.

To learn more about Running 4 Heroes, click here.

