A few showers for Labor Day Weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’re tracking a few showers moving into the Bluegrass this evening that will linger into Sunday.

A weak cold front is dropping into the Ohio Valley this Labor Day Weekend. With it, we will see showers and clouds increase across the region tonight and into the day on Sunday. While we are not expecting a washout on Sunday, we will likely see a few rounds of rain. Temperatures tonight drop into the lower to mid 60s with highs on Sunday expected only in the lower to mid 70s.

The forecast for Labor Day looks dry as high pressure returns to the region. Expect plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to the lower 80s. We will see more dry weather on Tuesday as we head back to work for the shortened workweek. Lows in the lower 60, highs will be in the lower 80s. Our next chance of rain rolls in on Wednesday as another cold front moves into the region.

