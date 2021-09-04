Eastern Kentucky animal shelters see great turnout from spay and neuter applications

LETCHER/PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two Eastern Kentucky animal shelters accepted spay and neuter applications Saturday.

The Letcher County Outpost Animal Clinic received 24 applications with a total of 40 animals.

The Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter received 18 applications with a total of 30 animals.

Volunteer Kim Dean said this amount will make a dent in the overpopulation issue.

“So, you know, if you can have one male and one female, that cuts down 12 cats a year,” she said. “You know, because cats can get pregnant about two or three times a year, and dogs too. So, dogs or cats, this has been a wonderful program.”

Dean said she wants to thank everyone in the area who came and applied.

