Eastern Kentucky animal shelters see great turnout from spay and neuter applications
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LETCHER/PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two Eastern Kentucky animal shelters accepted spay and neuter applications Saturday.
The Letcher County Outpost Animal Clinic received 24 applications with a total of 40 animals.
The Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter received 18 applications with a total of 30 animals.
Volunteer Kim Dean said this amount will make a dent in the overpopulation issue.
“So, you know, if you can have one male and one female, that cuts down 12 cats a year,” she said. “You know, because cats can get pregnant about two or three times a year, and dogs too. So, dogs or cats, this has been a wonderful program.”
Dean said she wants to thank everyone in the area who came and applied.
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.