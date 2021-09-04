Advertisement

Eastern Kentucky animal shelters see great turnout from spay and neuter applications

Spay and neuter applications, two Eastern Kentucky animal shelters see great turnout
Spay and neuter applications, two Eastern Kentucky animal shelters see great turnout(WYMT)
By Chas Jenkins
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LETCHER/PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two Eastern Kentucky animal shelters accepted spay and neuter applications Saturday.

The Letcher County Outpost Animal Clinic received 24 applications with a total of 40 animals.

The Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter received 18 applications with a total of 30 animals.

Volunteer Kim Dean said this amount will make a dent in the overpopulation issue.

“So, you know, if you can have one male and one female, that cuts down 12 cats a year,” she said. “You know, because cats can get pregnant about two or three times a year, and dogs too. So, dogs or cats, this has been a wonderful program.”

Dean said she wants to thank everyone in the area who came and applied.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Dispatch: Person in motorcycle crash dies
KSP: Floyd County man in critical condition after being shot
A text message is being sent to Kentuckians claiming to be KYTC and offering a refund for a...
KYTC warn of phishing text scam
Brandon Robinson all smiles after surgery
Brandon Robinson all smiles after surgery
Joshua Daniels arrested on theft charges
Sheriff: Man arrested in burglary investigation

Latest News

WYMT Regular Rain
A few showers for Labor Day Weekend
Gov. Andy Beshear calls special session for Ky. General Assembly on COVID-19
‘Kentucky is in a dangerous place’ : Gov. Andy Beshear urges a safe holiday weekend
The Jararacacussu is one of the largest venomous snakes in South America, and this small snake...
Snake held at reptile zoo helps with COVID research