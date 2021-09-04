Advertisement

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responds to officer-involved shooting

Officials said in a social media post that it happened at the 329 mile marker.
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Units with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responded to an officer-involved shooting Saturday afternoon.

Officials said in a social media post that it happened at the 329 mile marker, which is near Crab Orchard.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and other agencies responded to the scene and will investigate the incident, officials said. According to a representative from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the officer involved in the shooting was with the THP, but was not injured.

A suspect was injured, however, and received medical attention, they said.

People are asked to detour off of I-40 east, which is closed, at exit 322.

