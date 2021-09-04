Big Blue Nation cheers Wildcats to home victory

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - In the Cats’ home opener against the ULM Warhawks, nearly 50,000 fans showed out to watch their team bring home the victory.

After 273 days, Big Blue Nation was out in full force at Kroger Field.

A noon kick against a non-conference opponent didn’t stop fans. The grounds were packed with tailgates of all shapes and sizes.

When the gates opened it was once again football time in the Bluegrass. Kroger Field operated at full capacity, with masks required for non-vaccinated fans.

“Oh it’s awesome just to be here, hanging out with people, seeing everybody in their blue. Sitting at home watching the game on TV is just not quite the same,” said one tailgater.

Tailgating outside the stadium and beyond resembled times before COVID-19 issues, spreading Kentucky blue across Lexington.

