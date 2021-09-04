Advertisement

Big Blue Nation celebrates first Kroger Field tailgate in two years

Tens of thousands of people are to attend the game against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks.
By Grace Finerman
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Saturday afternoon, Big Blue Nation has their first football game with full capacity at Kroger Field in two years.

It isn’t sold out. Still, tens of thousands of people are to attend the game against Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks.  With rising covid cases, fans may notice some new safety measures.

“We’ve had season tickets for years,” says fan Kristin Meyer. “We park in the same spot, have a group of people join us. It’s a lot of fun.”

“This is kind of a tradition of mine and my dad’s, something we’ve kind of carried on forever,” says fan Blake Rose.

Still, this first football game with full capacity is still different.

Tickets are virtual. Plus, university officials say you’ll see more masks. Unvaccinated people are required to wear them at all times. Vaccinated people are to wear them indoors.

For the BBN community, the chance to have a Saturday morning tailgate made all the difference.

“It feels like old times,” Meyer says. “Any chance we can get to come up here to support them, we will come up here it doesn’t matter what changed they make.”

UK officials say 80% of the university is vaccinated. Proof of vaccination is not required to attend today’s game.

