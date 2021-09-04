Advertisement

Barn fire Saturday kills five goats

Firefighters say they could see the smoke burning for miles.
Firefighters say they could see the smoke burning for miles.(Kim Rafferty)
By Kim Rafferty
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A fire has destroyed a barn and killed five goats in Cabell County.

Milton firefighters say a barn caught fire late Saturday morning just outside the Milton area at the 9000 block of Left Fork Cooper Ridge Rd.

Fred Dailey was one of the first of Milton firefighters to arrive at the fire.

“I live from where this it about five miles away but I was three miles away when I actually saw the smoke,” said Dailey.

Firefighters say the call came in just before 11:30 a.m. and when they got on scene, the fire had already burned through the barn.

“When we first arrived we had a fully involved barn fire,” said Dailey. “By the time we got there the barn had burnt down the flames were as high as the top of the barn.”

According to Cabell County dispatch, the homeowners of the property tried to rescue the animals inside the barn, but firefighters said five goats died in the fire.

The barn is a total loss and, according to firefighters, the fire got so hot, it caused minor damage to the home on the property. No other injuries were reported.

“Apparently it got hot enough to where it melted the side of the house,” said Dailey. “We have no idea what caused it we think it’s just a freak accident.”

Firefighters say there is no foul play is suspected.

