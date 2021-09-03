Woman dies after being found in the back of a trash truck

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Troopers are investigating the death of a woman who they say was found in the back of a trash truck as it was emptying out Wednesday afternoon.

“One of the things that we quickly learned at the beginning of our investigation is when she was extricated from the back of the trash truck, she did still have signs of life at that time,” said West Virginia State Police Cpl. James Harris.

Harris said the woman was Marcella Canterbury, 33, of Logan County. He believes she was trying to seek shelter during the heavy rains earlier in the week, which is when she allegedly crawled into a dumpster in the Stollings area of the county.

“Obviously coming out of the back of a trash truck, we immediately recognized she had probably been in a dumpster,” Cpl. Harris told WSAZ. “So we began to look at the route that the particular truck had been on and began to work backwards from its last stops to its first stop.”

After Canterbury was found, first responders took her to Logan Regional Medical Center where she later passed away.

Troopers said they conducted several interviews with nearby residents and employees at local businesses where Canterbury was.

“They were able to confirm that, unfortunately, the victim had been living homeless in that area for a number of days.”

Marti Dolin works to help feed and provide essentials for those in need in Logan County. She said Canterbury was one of her “regulars” whom she saw at least twice a week.

“It’s heartbreaking. I think we’ve all kind of been in tears since,” Dolin said. “She was one of the first people I encountered. She was one of the very first to acknowledge ‘hello, how are you’ and to have a conversation.”

Troopers in Logan said foul play is not suspected.

