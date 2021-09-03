Advertisement

Superintendent: No classes Friday for Perry County Schools

By Dakota Makres
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - There will be no classes for Perry County Schools on Friday.

Superintendent Jonathan Jett posted on Facebook about the closing. He said he has been monitoring the number of classified and certified staff who have put in for a sick or personal day for Friday.

He said every school “has several and some schools have extremely high numbers.” He added he expects the number to increase Friday morning.

As a result of this, Perry County Schools is canceled for Friday. This includes in the virtual academy and Apex.

See more from below:

“I have been monitoring the number of classified and certified staff that have put in for a sick or personal day for tomorrow. Every school has several and some schools have extremely high numbers. I expect that number to increase in the morning. As a result I have decided to cancel school in Perry County for Friday, September 3, 2021. I know this is late notice and I apologize for that. The safety of our students and staff will always be my top priority. I feel that with so many teachers/staff absent tomorrow and limited subs we could not properly supervise students and ensure their safety.”

Jonathan Jett

