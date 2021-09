HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Sundy Best is set to headline the 2021 Oktoberfest in Downtown Hazard.

A Facebook post from the North Fork Music Festival confirmed the duo would be performing.

“We are thrilled to bring them to Downtown Hazard for the North Fork Oktoberfest,” the post said.

Oktoberfest kicks off October 23rd.

