Stray pigs roam neighborhood

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Stray pigs are roaming through a neighborhood in West Pea Ridge.

Neighbors like Janice Blake, who lives on Lehi Drive, say the pigs have been around for a couple weeks now and have damaged their property.

“Well, they dug up all around those tomatoes and got in my flowers and stuff,” Blake said.

Jon Rutherford, a humane officer with Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, says animal control and Cabell County Sheriff’s deputies have been trying to catch these pigs numerous times.

However, due to a lack of equipment, they’ve had to rely on catching them by hand, which has been a challenge.

“They’re very skittish. If you get within thirty feet of them, they take off,” Rutherford says.

Rutherford says the pigs belong to a woman who has a history of animal cruelty charges who lives on a nearby street. He says she will be charged with failure to maintain livestock.

Animal control officers received a trap Friday that will allow them to catch all the pigs at once. It’s been set up, so now they just have to wait and see what happens.

