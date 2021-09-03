Advertisement

Southern KY funeral homes seeing more COVID-19-related funerals

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MORELAND, Ky. (WYMT) - W.L. Pruitt Funeral Home in Moreland had 10 funerals from people who died of COVID-19 from January to July of this year. They had the same number of funerals just in the month of August.

Tony Floro of W.L. Funeral Home said the earlier funerals were for older people or those with underlying health conditions. However, he added that now the funerals are for all people, not just those typically deemed “at risk.”

“Almost 50 percent of the call volume was due to to COVID-19,” he said. “They did not all have underlying health conditions. The first time it was mainly in the elderly - 70s and 80s. This time it’s all across the board.”

Lake Cumberland Funeral Home in Somerset is dealing with a similar situation. In the past month alone, the funeral home has seen eight COVID-19 funerals.

“It’s hitting more middle age and younger people,” said Christopher Lange of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home. “And people that don’t have pre existing conditions like it did in 2020.”

And most of the people who are dying were not vaccinated, according to what both funeral directors are seeing.

“That’s not a specific question we ask but in interacting with the families and talking with them, almost all of our deaths were unvaccinated,” said Floro.

Lange says despite the increased number of COVID-19 deaths, they are able to handle the load.

