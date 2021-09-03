Sheriff: Man arrested in burglary investigation

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron announced in a news release Friday morning that a burglary investigation has led to the arrest of a Wayne County man.

In a joint effort, the Monticello Police Department and Wayne County Sheriff’s Office are looking into multiple thefts and burglaries in the area.

According to the release, the investigation found multiple suspects and one main person of interest.

The crimes include a stolen vehicle, an all-terrain vehicle, vehicle parts, tools, jewelry and multiple items from Walmart. A suspect was identified using surveillance cameras.

On Thursday, a victim of the crimes contacted Deputy Brad Tucker saying they had seen the suspect entering Walmart.

Tucker and units from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department and Monticello Police Department responded, arresting Joshua E. Daniels of Monticello, Kentucky as he was leaving the store.

Joshua Daniels arrested on theft charges (Wayne County Sherriff's Department)

Daniels was charged on three arrest warrants from the Wayne County District Court.

These charges included burglary - 3rd degree, theft by lawful taking or disposition, criminal mischief - 3rd degree and intimidating a participant in the legal process.

While Daniels was being booked, Wayne County Detention deputy Jailer William Catron says he saw Daniels try to put a bag of what was believed to be fentanyl into his jail uniform. Jailer Catron charged Daniels with promoting contraband in the first degree. The substance was sent to the KSP lab to be identified.

Monticello City Police Officer Mike Neal arrested Daniels on a Wayne County District Court Complaint Warrant of Arrest that was obtained by Officer Josh Asberry for theft by unlawful taking or disposition and criminal mischief - 1st degree.

The investigation is still ongoing, with more charges expected against all suspects.

