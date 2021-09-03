Advertisement

Residents jump to escape from Lexington apartment fire

Two people had to jump to safety, a firefighter was burned, and three dogs were rescued.
Two people had to jump to safety, a firefighter was burned, and three dogs were rescued.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:55 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Three people, including a firefighter, were injured Friday morning following a fire at a Lexington apartment complex.

The fire started just before 1 a.m. at the Pinebrook Apartments on Tates Creek Road at Armstrong Mill Road.

The Lexington Fire Department says the first crews on the scene found a large amount of fire coming from four of the units. Everyone was out of the apartments by the time crews arrived.

Two of those people escaped by jumping from a second-story balcony. One person has potentially-life threatening injuries, the other is expected to be okay.

A spokesperson for the fire department said a firefighter was also transported to the hospital due to some burns. Those injuries were also considered non-life-threatening.

Firefighters were able to rescue three dogs from an upstairs apartment. All three dogs were given oxygen and appeared to be okay.

The American Red Cross and the apartment complex are working with the individuals displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ARH: Hazard Morgue is at capacity
FILE
Dispatch: One person injured in motorcycle crash
Christian County man guilty of 2015 murder
Attorney General: Kentucky man sentenced to life in prison
The brother says he had a hunch something bad was about to happen.
Man gets sister out of home moments before it’s destroyed
Gov. Andy Beshear announces second highest single-day COVID-19 case count Thursday

Latest News

Doctor Explains Outdoor Event Cancelations; Waterfront Wednesday cancels remaining events,...
Doctor explains why outdoor events would be canceled during COVID
Tailgaters are back at UT games.
Family recipe in use to kick-off 2021 UT tailgate season
Knox County Schools
KCS parents sue Gov. Lee and Knox County over mask policy
The Riverside High School Food Pantry has been helping families for years. In observance of...
Food pantry receives $10,000 donation from commissioners